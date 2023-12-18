Former Premier League referee says Darwin Nunez incident vs Man United was “so difficult” for the officials

Liverpool and Man United played out a 0-0 on Sunday afternoon and two big talking points in the aftermath were to do with refereeing decisions.

Diogo Dalot was sent off late in the contest for two dissent incidents and Man United fans would have been wondering why Darwin Nunez was not giving his marching orders for the same scenario.

The Uruguay star hit Jonny Evans in the first half before being booked for kicking the ball away. The Liverpool striker then proceeded to sarcastically applaud the linesman for his decision, leaving many wondering why he was not shown a second yellow, which would have had a greater impact on the result than the Dalot bookings.

Speaking on Sky Sports News about the decision, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said that these decisions are difficult to call.

“It’s so, so difficult because it is not an exact science,” the former official said.

This reasoning would have annoyed Man United fans even more as it basically came down to how the officials felt at that moment.