“He knows the identity of the club” – Pochettino says Chelsea can’t lose player “the club needs to have”

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that Conor Gallagher is a player the club must do everything to keep as the midfielder is a player the Blues need to have.

The England star has an expiring contract at Stamford Bridge in 2025, which means that the upcoming summer is the ideal time to sell the 23-year-old if they wanted to do so, but Pochettino wants the London club to offer the midfielder a new deal as the star is someone they need to have around.

The Chelsea boss has been speaking about Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge and has said it is not in his hands.

“It’s the club’s decision, not mine,” the Argentine coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “He is in the starting 11 in nearly all the games and is one of the captains.

“For me, he is the type of player that the club needs to have as he knows the identity of the club.”

Gallagher has turned his fortunes around at Stamford Bridge under Pochettino and as the Chelsea coach says, the midfielder starts nearly every game for the Blues. The 23-year-old has played in every match he has been available for and in multiple positions, which makes him a valuable asset.

The England international was tipped to leave the West London club over the summer as clubs such as Tottenham and West Ham were interested in signing the Chelsea star.

However, Gallagher stayed at Stamford Bridge and it looks like he will be lining up in blue for a little longer once a new deal is placed on the table.