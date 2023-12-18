Arsenal discussing big-name signing and currently have edge over Chelsea in transfer battle

Arsenal may reportedly have the edge over Chelsea in the race for the transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, as it seems a move to the Emirates Stadium is his current preference.

The England international has shone during his time at Brentford and a move to a bigger club seems inevitable, but for the time being it’s not clear if Arsenal can make it work, while Chelsea have not had any concrete negotiations over this deal yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in the video clip below, Romano says that Brentford will only consider important proposals for Toney this January, with their aim to be to keep him until at least the end of the season, though Arsenal are discussing if they can make their move for the player…

Toney seems an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, with some concerns likely to be creeping in about whether or not Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have it in them to find the goals that could help the club end their long wait for a Premier League title.

Nketiah is a decent backup, but not much more than that, and it seems far from ideal if he ends up playing a lot because of Jesus’ poor fitness record, while the Brazilian himself is also not quite the kind of striker who’s going to be getting 20-25 goals a season.

Romano also mentions Arsenal and Chelsea interest in Victor Osimhen, but any move away from Napoli is more likely in the summer than in January.