Jarrod Bowen revelation is worrying for experienced West Ham ace

West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen has now shared his thoughts on the partnership with Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

The trio have been outstanding in the attack and Bowen has revealed that they are playing with freedom and understanding.

The revelation from the West Ham winger will certainly come as a blow for Michail Antonio who will be hoping to force his way into the starting lineup when he returns from injury.

He said to WHUFC.com: “We’re playing with freedom; me, Mo and Lucas. We’ve got a really good understanding and there were times when Mo was up front and I was out on the wing. There were times when it was the other way around but I think that is the quality that the three of us have. We have that flexibility and it’s the same on the training pitch. We love playing together.”

The 33-year-old has been quite mediocre this season and his starting spot is clearly under threat now.

He will have to earn his place in the starting eleven and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The likes of Kudus and Paqueta have shown tremendous understanding and they have formed a lethal partnership with Bowen in the attack. All three players are thriving playing alongside each other and David Moyes is unlikely to break up a winning combination.