Jose Mourinho makes big claim about title race between Arsenal, Liverpool & Man City

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has discussed this season’s title race, ruling out two of his old clubs Chelsea and Manchester United, but also, somewhat more surprisingly, suggesting current league leaders Arsenal won’t be serious contenders.

Speaking to his former player John Mikel Obi on The Obi One Podcast, Mourinho denied that it’s anything to do with his old rivalry with the Gunners, and simply stated that he didn’t see this as being the right time for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Instead, Mourinho still sees Manchester City as the slight favourites, putting them at 51% of winning the title, and Liverpool at 49%.

It’s not entirely clear why Mourinho is unsure about Arsenal, who are currently in first place and who pushed treble winners City really close last season as well.

Declan Rice has been a superb signing for AFC since his move from West Ham in the summer, while Kai Havertz is also starting to hit form, while young players like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba have also surely not peaked yet.

City, meanwhile, may no longer be realistic favourites after a really poor run of form that has seen them win one of their last six Premier League games.