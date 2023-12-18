Leeds United are reportedly in discussions to acquire Turkish talent Kerem Akturkoglu from rival club Galatasaray in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 26-time Turkey international has been in impressive form for Galatasaray, particularly in the current season, contributing with a combined 15 goals and assists in 27 league and cup appearances. Akturkoglu notably scored two goals against Manchester United in the Champions League. Leeds United’s interest in the player suggests a potential move to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window to mount a serious automatic promotion challenge.

Leeds United’s interest in Kerem Akturkoglu has been noted, and discussions have reportedly taken place between the clubs, according to Fanatik. However, Galatasaray seems reluctant to let Akturkoglu leave, at least in the January transfer window.

The rivalry between Leeds and Galatasaray, marked by a tragic incident in 2000, adds a complex dimension to any potential transfer negotiations. While Leeds continue to engage in talks, it remains to be seen if they will attempt to test Galatasaray’s resolve in the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona’s manager Xavi had previously praised Akturkoglu following a Europa League clash between Barcelona and Galatasaray in the 2021 season.

“He is a very fast player. One of Galatasaray’s best players. We took good precautions against him,” Xavi told Goal.