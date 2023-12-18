26-year-old Leeds man named the worst player in history of the club

Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen has been named the worst player in AS Roma’s history by the Italian media.

The 26-year-old has really struggled since moving on loan from Leeds to Roma, and he’s now getting huge criticism for the way he’s playing.

Kristensen didn’t make much of an impression at Leeds either, and this surely cements his fate.

It’s quite a statement to be branded the worst signing in Roma’s history, though if there’s any consolation, it’s that Luka Modric was once branded the worst signing of the year in La Liga when he first joined Real Madrid, and look at him now.

It would take quite a turnaround for Kristensen to achieve that change in fortune, but you never know in football.