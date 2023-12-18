Leeds willing to sell striker in order to raise money for January

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to accept offers for Wilfried Gnonto in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Whites are willing to part ways with the disruptive Italian.

Not only did Gnonto push for a summer exit, but forced to stay in Yorkshire, the young attacker is now out of favour with Daniel Farke.

Struggling to break into the German’s first-team plans, it seems the upcoming window could be the right time for the 20-year-old to move, especially considering the Whites need to raise funds for their own signings.

And judging by these latest reports, that is exactly what could happen after clubs from both the Premier League and the forward’s native Italy are believed to have entere the running for his signature.

Since joining the Whites from FC Zurich 18 months ago, Gnonto, whose deal runs until 2027, has scored five goals and registered five assists in 45 games in all competitions.