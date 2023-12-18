“A bit of a worry” – Former Liverpool star concerned with recent “issue” with Reds ace

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has commented on the poor recent form of Reds striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international made a rather inconsistent start to life at Anfield in his first season for the club last year, though he looked more promising at the start of this campaign.

However, Nunez is now on a worrying run of ten games without a goal for Liverpool, and Hamann admits it’s looking like a big issue for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool were big favourites to beat Manchester United in their Premier League game at Anfield yesterday, but it somewhat surprisingly ended in a 0-0 draw, allowing Arsenal to go back to the top of the Premier League table after their 2-0 win at home to Brighton.

It may be that Nunez will turn things around soon, but for the moment it makes sense that Hamann has singled the 24-year-old as someone who looks like a bit of a weak link in this Liverpool team.

The former Germany international also pointed out that Alexis Mac Allister was missed against Man Utd, but he still felt Nunez’s poor recent form is probably the bigger issue facing the team at the moment.

“I think they missed Mac Allister, who is probably the best player in midfield so far, but I think the bigger issue is probably the form of Nunez since he scored those goals away to Newcastle where I thought he’s coming into his own now and he will be the striker that everybody expected him to be,” Hamann said on radio station talkSPORT, as quoted by Empire of the Kop.

“I think he’s only scored one or two goals [since then] and his form is a bit of a worry I think.”

Nunez joined LFC from Benfica, where he was hugely prolific, but he’s managed just 22 goals in 66 games in total since his move to Merseyside.