Leicester agree to pay £16m to sign 6ft 1in Brazilian

Leicester City FC
Leicester City are reportedly ready to agree a deal for the £16million transfer of Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo.

The highly-rated young Brazilian is considered a huge talent and has been linked with numerous big clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal, but it seems like Leicester are now emerging as serious contenders for his signature.

Beraldo may well feel a move to Leicester is the next best stepping stone for him, as it will give him the chance to play regularly and settle in England before perhaps moving to a bigger club later.

The Foxes have so often been smart with their recruitment in recent years, and Beraldo would be another smart signing for the present and future of the club.

