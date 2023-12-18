Man United draw saw Liverpool break unwanted record as Reds struggled to score goal

Liverpool failed to retain top spot in the Premier League on Sunday as the Reds couldn’t break down Man United during a frustrating evening for Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield.

The Merseyside club were the better of the two teams throughout the contest but were not at their brilliant best and clear goalscoring opportunities were few and far between.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came the closest to breaking the deadlock in the second half with that effort being one of 34 shots Klopp’s men had on the Man United goal.

This number of attempts is the most the Reds have had on record in the Premier League without a goal since Opta‘s stats were first recorded in 2003/04.

However, it didn’t break the competition record which is held by Chelsea, who attempted 39 shots without a goal in 2014.

34 – Liverpool had 34 shots against Man Utd, their most on record (from 2003-04) in a Premier League game without scoring, and the most by any side without a goal in the competition since Man Utd's 38 v Burnley in October 2016. Wasteful. pic.twitter.com/v5wHYKfK03 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2023

Liverpool are not at their sharpest at present despite being in a positive league position and creating chances is one of several things Klopp will have to help them improve on as the campaign progresses.

The Merseyside club have struggled to break teams down in recent weeks but that will likely change soon as the Reds have incredible forwards who will be forced to step up when Mohamed Salah goes to compete in the African Cup of Nations next month.