Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has not had the best start to life at Old Trafford, but he really turned things around in the 0-0 draw away to Liverpool yesterday.

The Cameroon international joined Man Utd from Inter Milan in the summer, and initially looked like an exciting signing after doing so well during his time at the San Siro, but he’s not really looked anything like the same player since arriving in Manchester.

Onana clearly has the ability, however, as he showed in a difficult away game at Liverpool yesterday, with stats from Opta in their post on X below showing just how well the 27-year-old did to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side at bay and come away from Anfield with a rare clean sheet…

8 – André Onana's eight saves against Liverpool are the most by a @ManUtd goalkeeper without conceding a goal since David de Gea against Spurs in January 2019 (11). Credit. pic.twitter.com/QEHcqPeUta — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2023

Onana deserves huge credit for this, with David de Gea producing a similar match-winning display against Tottenham four years ago.

United fans will now surely be hoping this can be the start of Onana turning his career with the club around and going on to become an important player for Erik ten Hag’s side.