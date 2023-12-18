Man United summer signing silences doubters with superbly impressive stat against Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has not had the best start to life at Old Trafford, but he really turned things around in the 0-0 draw away to Liverpool yesterday.

The Cameroon international joined Man Utd from Inter Milan in the summer, and initially looked like an exciting signing after doing so well during his time at the San Siro, but he’s not really looked anything like the same player since arriving in Manchester.

Onana clearly has the ability, however, as he showed in a difficult away game at Liverpool yesterday, with stats from Opta in their post on X below showing just how well the 27-year-old did to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side at bay and come away from Anfield with a rare clean sheet…

More Stories / Latest News
“Talks on” between £45m Man City star and European giants says Fabrizio Romano
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms “contacts” amid Chelsea transfer links with in-form winger
Man Utd would be willing to offer close to €100 million for 21-year-old winger

Onana deserves huge credit for this, with David de Gea producing a similar match-winning display against Tottenham four years ago.

United fans will now surely be hoping this can be the start of Onana turning his career with the club around and going on to become an important player for Erik ten Hag’s side.

More Stories Andre Onana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.