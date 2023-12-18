Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has had his say on Manchester United earning a point away to Liverpool in yesterday’s big game in the Premier League.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano was full of praise for Man Utd defender Raphael Varane, who played a key role in helping the Red Devils keep a clean sheet in this difficult away game.

The experienced France international hasn’t always been a regular for United this season, but he came in for the injured Harry Maguire and put in a strong display at Anfield to help Erik ten Hag’s side to an unexpected 0-0 draw.

MUFC were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool in their trip to Anfield last season, so many of their players will have had bad memories of that game as they travelled to Merseyside again this weekend.

Still, Varane put in a commanding performance at the back, and Romano felt the former Real Madrid man deserved special credit for responding so well after what had been a difficult start to the season for him.

“To start with, I think it’s important to give credit to Manchester United for a strong display to earn a draw against Liverpool yesterday,” Romano said.

“Many people were writing them off, but they came to Anfield and got a point in a difficult game. Credit as well to Raphael Varane, who had a fantastic game and gave a great reaction after a few difficult months of not playing. He deserved this chance and he was brilliant.

“Liverpool, of course, were also very good as they so often are and will feel unlucky not to get the three points. I’m loving the way Trent Alexander-Arnold is playing this season – he’s performing at a wonderful level and came close to scoring a great goal yesterday.

“I’m sure they’ll continue to have a strong season and have some involvement in this intriguing title race.”