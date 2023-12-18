Erik ten Hag wants three signings for Man United in January but they may have to be loans

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on three signings this January as he seeks to strengthen in defence, midfield and attack.

However, it may be that Man Utd are limited to loan signings this winter unless they are able to also make significant player sales, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen which specific names could be on the Red Devils’ radar, but fans will undoubtedly have their own ideas about who could be good additions to the defence, midfield and attack.

United’s lack of goals looks a real concern, so it could be that bringing in a player to play alongside Rasmus Hojlund makes sense as a priority.

Hojlund joined from Atalanta during the summer and initially looked an exciting addition to Ten Hag’s squad, though he’s yet to score a single goal in the Premier League.

MUFC will surely feel the young Denmark international will improve in the long term, but for now a loan signing up front might be ideal to improve the team’s fortunes in 2024.

The report also mentions potential sales that could help add to United’s budget, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Casemiro potentially heading to Saudi Arabia.