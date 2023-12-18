Man Utd chief has been in Saudi to discuss selling four players, including star who shone vs Liverpool

Manchester United football director John Murtough has reportedly been in Saudi Arabia recently to discuss selling the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils will likely need to sell before they can buy this January, but there will surely be a desire to make changes to this squad after a disappointing start to the season.

According to the Daily Mail, Murtough recently discussed players with Saudi clubs, with Casemiro, Varane, Sancho and Martial named as players who are likely to be made available this winter.

Most fans would probably be happy to see the back of Sancho and Martial in particular, though there might be a bit more division and uncertainty about Casemiro and Varane.

Casemiro had a hugely positive impact when he joined Man Utd last season, and though his form has dipped a little this term, he surely still has something to offer at this level.

Varane, meanwhile, has also played a little less often this year, though he came back into the starting line up for the Liverpool game and put in a really strong display to earn a somewhat unexpected clean sheet at Anfield.

