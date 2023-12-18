Man Utd would be willing to offer close to €100 million for 21-year-old winger

Manchester United are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements and they have identified Nico Williams as a target.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in the Spanish league and he has been a key player for Athletic Club Bilbao over the years. The attacker has four goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season and Manchester United want him as a replacement for Anthony Martial.

Williams is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add pace, creativity and goals to the Manchester United attack. The Red Devils have struggled to break down defences this season and they could certainly use someone like Williams in the final third.

The report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United would be willing to offer close to €100 million for the Spanish winger. Williams has the potential to develop into a top-class player and he could justify the investment in the long term.

It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to sanction the departure of a key attack midway through the season. Manchester United have had a disappointing season by their standards and they will need to bring in the right reinforcement to finish the season strongly and secure Champions League qualification.

Missing out on a top-four finish would be a devastating blow for Manchester United and they must look to plug the gaps in their squad during the January transfer window.

Williams is an elite talent with a big future ahead of him and he could be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United. It would be a major step up in his career and he will want to prove himself in the Premier League.