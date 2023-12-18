Mourinho says he ‘would have loved’ to have had Man United man on his side during Old Trafford spell

Jose Mourinho has been talking about his career with one of his former players and the Roma boss has opened up about his time at Man United.

The legendary coach won the Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield during his Old Trafford spell between 2016 and 2018 and it remains the most successful spell the Manchester club has had in the last decade.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, hosted by former Chelsea star Mikel John Obi, Mourinho has stated that he would loved to have had current Man United CEO, Richard Arnold, in that role when he was at the club as his job then was Commercial Director.

“Man United still have a CEO who is an amazing person, that’s Richard Arnold,” Mourinho said via Fabrizio Romano.

“I had him as a Commercial Director, not a CEO, and I would love to have had him on my side in my time there, but the club wasn’t easy.”

Man United announced in November that Arnold has departed the club as part of a major reshuffle ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent £1.25billion takeover of the Premier League outfit.

The 52-year-old has been instrumental to United’s strong commercial growth over the last decade, securing a £900million kit deal with Adidas and £60m shirt sponsorship with Qualcomm earlier this year.

However, things on the pitch didn’t go perfectly, but Arnold will be pleased to hear the kind words sent his way by Mourinho.