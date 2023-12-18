Exclusive: Liverpool aiming to move ahead of Chelsea & Man City in race for CB transfer

Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie is attracting strong interest from top European clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, CaughtOffside understands.

The talented 21-year-old Ecuador international looks like one of the finest young centre-backs in the game at the moment, and sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool are working to move ahead of their rivals to sign him as a priority.

Jurgen Klopp is understood to be a big fan of Hincapie, who has been one of a number of exciting performers in Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side this season, along with Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

Many scouts from Europe’s elite clubs regard Hincapie as a stand-out player in this impressive Leverkusen side, and Liverpool are prioritising a young defender of his calibre to come in as the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are not getting any younger.

Sources feel Liverpool are showing the strongest interest so far, but Leverkusen have the youngster tied down to a contract until 2027 and hope to keep him for at least one more season. While there is currently a reluctance to set an asking price, it is felt that it would take at least €70m for the club to even consider letting the player go.

There has not been any concrete contact yet by LFC, but it remains to be seen if that pressure could increase in the months ahead, as it’s also felt that Leverkusen may ultimately end up backing down from their stance on the player if they receive a suitable fee.

Chelsea also have an interest in Hincapie, but need to sell before they can buy due to Financial Fair Play. It remains the case that Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave the Blues this January, while doubts also remain over Ian Maatsen, with those two players potentially improving the club’s situation in that respect.

Man City are also closely monitoring Hincapie’s situation, but for now everything indicates that it will be Liverpool who are the main team to watch in this potential transfer battle.