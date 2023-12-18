Alan Shearer sings praise for West Ham player who David Moyes looks set to lose in January

Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta impressed Alan Shearer with their performances as West Ham United secured a 3-0 victory over Wolves.

The Ghanaian international, Kudus, contributed two goals to help West Ham bounce back from their previous 5-0 defeat to Fulham. The win elevated West Ham to eighth place in the Premier League standings.

Kudus’ two goals and Lucas Paqueta’s assists for all three goals in West Ham United’s 3-0 victory over Wolves earned praise from Alan Shearer. Both players were included in Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week (18 December), highlighting their impactful performances in the match.

Shearer wrote in his Premier League column: “[Kudus] produced two quality strikes. He is absolutely loving the Premier League.”

And on Paqueta, he stated: “A hat-trick of assists that had it all – flair, finesse and execution.”

West Ham United fans are undoubtedly relishing the dynamic performances of Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, and even Jarrod Bowen in their formidable attacking lineup. Despite the absence of recognised strikers Michail Antonio and Danny Ings facing challenges, manager David Moyes has turned to this trio and their impressive displays are making a significant impact, showcasing the team’s attacking prowess.

But, David Moyes faces a challenging dilemma in the winter when Mohammed Kudus departs for the African Cup of Nations with Ghana, leaving West Ham without his creativity and goal-scoring ability.