Premier League team of the week: Arsenal, Chelsea & Man United stars make BBC line up

The latest Premier League team of the week is with us, with star players from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United among the big names to make it in.

As ever, Garth Crooks has selected his pick of the players from the weekend’s action, with a lot of quality packed into the 3-4-3 line up below…

Arsenal won against Brighton to go top of the Premier League table, so it’s not too surprising to see Gabriel Jesus make it into this BBC Sport line up, while Manchester United also deserve credit for earning a 0-0 draw away to Liverpool – a result not many will have been expecting. Andre Onana did well to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side at bay, while Diogo Dalot also had a good game until his rather unfortunate sending off late on.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer impressed again for Chelsea as he continues to show himself to be one of the signings of the season, while others like Mohammed Kudus, Michael Olise and Ollie Watkins also fully deserve to be in this line up.