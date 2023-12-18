“Talks on” between £45m Man City star and European giants says Fabrizio Romano

Kalvin Phillips’ departure from Man City is getting closer as the midfielder is in talks with Juventus over a January move.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Italian giants have opened talks with City to discuss a deal for Phillips and the player is believed to be open to a transfer.

Juve will offer the Manchester club a loan deal with an option to buy clause attached but the Premier League club are believed to want to make it mandatory.

It is uncertain as of now if the Serie A club are willing to commit to such as deal but Romano says that talks are on as both sides try to come to an agreement.

Juve will be aware that there are other clubs interested in Phillips, such as Newcastle, but speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano has said that the Magpies’ lack of European football could affect their chances of signing Phillips.

“For sure, Newcastle now being out of European football doesn’t help at all to sign targets like Kalvin Phillips and others,” the transfer expert said.

“But Newcastle will keep going with their strategy, looking for opportunities; they are not desperate, it’s just the beginning of their long-term project.”

Phillips’ willingness to join Juventus will give Newcastle hope as the Italian giants don’t have European football either.

Nevertheless, the England star looks like he is getting his move away from Man City to play more regularly, having endured a tough time since completing his £45m switch from Leeds in 2022.