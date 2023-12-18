Thomas Muller agrees one-year Bayern Munich contract extension

Thomas Muller has reportedly agreed a contract extension at Bayern Munich.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk, who claims Muller, 34, will sign a one-year extension and continue his remarkable run as one of Europe’s most decorated stars.

Exclusive: Bayern and Thomas Müller agreed on a new contract til 2025 @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 18, 2023

The experienced German’s current deal runs until the end of the season, and although it looked at one point like he may become a free agent in the summer, the 34-year-old will remain a Bayern player for at least 18 more months.

After representing the team at all levels, the Weilheim in Oberbayern-born playmaker, who has scored 237 goals and registered 261 assists from 684 matches in all competitions, will undoubtedly go down in the sports’ history as one of Bayern Munich’s all-time greats.

To date, Muller, who lifted the 2014 World Cup with Germany, has helped guide Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern to 32 major trophies including two Champions League and 12 Bundesliga titles.