Turkish club looking to add £25m Liverpool star to their squad in 2024 but La Liga interest remains

The upcoming months look like they will be the last for Thiago Alcantara at Liverpool and Turkish side Trabzonspor are looking to beat La Liga clubs to the midfielder’s signature.

The Spaniard’s contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season and with Jurgen Klopp having added multiple players to his midfield over the summer, the need for the 32-year-old is not as great.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona, ​​Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad, all have interest in recruiting Thiago for free in the summer but the La Liga clubs will need to sell players to afford his wages.

This is something Turkish side Trabzonspor are looking to take advantage of as they dream of adding the Liverpool star to their squad in 2024.

Thiago has yet to play for Liverpool this season due to fitness issues and that is something that has plagued his time At Anfield and career as a whole. The 32-year-old is one of the most talented footballers in the world but his fitness is the reason he won’t be getting a new contract with the Reds.

However, the Merseyside club have got value for money having signed Thiago for just £25m in 2020 and four years later, a new adventure awaits him.