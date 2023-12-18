West Ham in pole position to sign towering 6’6″ tall Frenchman

West Ham United are reportedly targeting a new centre-back in January.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims David Moyes has identified Stuttgart’s Dan-Axel Zagadou as the ideal player to bolster his backline.

Leaving Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer 18 months ago, Zagadou, 24, ended up joining Stuttgart but that wasn’t without the Hammers trying.

And now back in the market for a new central defender to help provide cover and competition for the likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma, West Ham United could once again try and tempt the 6 feet 6 inches tall Frenchman to move to London.

Currently valued at a modest £10 million, Zagadou, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, presents himself as an affordable and relatively low-risk mid-season option.

During his time with Stuttgart, Zagadou, who has represented France at all youth levels, has scored one goal in 38 games in all competitions.