West Ham United are reportedly keen on the Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen.

A report from Rudy Galetti claims that Chelsea are looking to cash in on some of their players in order to comply with the financial fair play regulations and Maatsen could be sold in January.

The defender is valued at €15-20 million and West Ham are one of the clubs keen on the Dutch defender. Two other English clubs are keeping tabs on the situation as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The Hammers need to add more depth and quality to their defensive unit and the 21-year-old would be a solid, long-term acquisition. Maatsen is highly rated in English football and he has a bright future ahead of him. He needs regular football in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential.

West Ham could certainly provide him with that platform. The Hammers are currently competing in the UEFA Europa League and they will want to secure European qualification this season as well. They need to sign quality players in January in order to finish the season strongly and someone like Maatsen could make a big difference.

He is versatile enough to operate as the left-back as well as the left-sided wing-back. Apart from his defensive qualities, he will help out in the attack as well. For the reported price, he could prove to be a major bargain in the long run.

West Ham certainly have the finances to get the deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.