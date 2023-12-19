Chelsea team news: One change from Pochettino for Newcastle test

Carabao Cup commitments take centre-stage for Chelsea on Tuesday evening, as they take on a Newcastle side looking to go one better than being last season’s runners-up.

The Magpies have been a lot more free-flowing than the Blues during the 2023/24 season, however, the fact that there are no Premier League points at stake might see Chelsea’s stars start to open up and be a little more expansive.

Mauricio Pochettino has only made one change from the team that played Sheffield United, with Mikhailo Mudryk dropping to the bench.

Nicolas Jackson is still being backed by his manager despite his troubles in front of goal, and the striker can go some way to rebuilding his own confidence if he can find the net and help his team into the semi-final.

Along with Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandes and Conor Gallagher, the hosts have a decent attacking front five, with Moises Caicedo given a perfect chance to show just what he’s capable of by helping to repel what’s expected to be a marauding Newcastle attack.

A back four of Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile and Colwill give Pochettino both solidity and the opportunity to play out from the back, which could be important in this one.

Dorde Petrovic has a chance to enhance his reputation in the continued absence of Robert Sanchez.