£42m Man United ace wants contract extension despite concerns over Erik ten Hag

Raphael Varane is hopeful that Man United will trigger the one-year extension in his contract, which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2025.

That is according to Manchester Evening News, who reports that the French star is hoping to have his deal extended beyond this season after the Premier League club miscommunicated the length of his contract when he signed,

When the defender completed his £42m transfer from Real Madrid in August 2021, Man United erroneously stated he was contracted to the club until 2025 with the option of a one-year extension. However, this is not the case as the centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season.

This is a surprise move for Varane to make as the defender has not been in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the majority of the season. The Frenchman started in only one of 13 matches before last week as the centre-back lined up from the beginning against Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

As a result, the Man United star has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford, with Saudi Arabian clubs keeping an eye on his situation.

However, that could change rapidly if the 30-year-old remains in the Man United starting team and has his contract extension activated.