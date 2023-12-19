Alexis Mac Allister is expected to miss Liverpool’s crucial Premier League game against Arsenal.

The Argentine midfielder picked up a knee injury during the Reds’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United at the start of the month, and is now expected to miss two important games.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who spoke to reporters ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against West Ham on Wednesday, provided an injury update on Mac Allister.

Confirming the club are not expecting Mac Allister to be ready in time to feature against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, Lijnders also admitted 24-year-old won’t play against Burnley on 26 December.

Wataru Endo is likely to be Jurgen Klopp’s choice to replace the injured Mac Allister.

The Japanese international, who joined the Reds in the summer from Stuttgart for a reported £16 million (Sky Sports), has already featured 20 times this season.

This month’s crunch match against Arsenal, which will be played at Anfield on Saturday, is scheduled to kick off at 5.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.