Arsenal are said to be fully aware of the desire of Brentford striker Ivan Toney to seal a transfer move to the Emirates Stadium, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano provided a further update on the situation surrounding Toney and a potential move to Arsenal, having previously spoken about how the England international seems to have a clear preference to join the Gunners.

Toney would be an exciting signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, with some doubts remaining over whether Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah quite have it in them to score often enough to make this side serious Premier League title contenders.

A more proven clinical and prolific forward like Toney could be ideal to take Arsenal to the next level, and it seems AFC are aware of his desire to join, which could make things interesting.

Still, Romano has also stressed the importance of giving Brentford an acceptable offer, with Toney fully respecting his current club throughout this saga.

“Of course Arsenal are aware of Ivan Toney’s stance,” Romano said. “It’s not about him telling Arsenal that he wants to join them, but of course they know the player would like to join.

“But there’s still the price tag issue as we said many times. Also, Toney has always very respectful to Brentford so it depends on the clubs reaching an agreement.”