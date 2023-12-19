Arsenal eyeing summer deal to bring 22-year-old AC Milan starlet to London

Arsenal are one of the two Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing Charles de Ketelaere.

That’s according to a recent report from Todo Fichajes, who claims the Belgian playmaker has caught the attention of Mikel Arteta following a series of impressive performances while on loan at Atalanta.

The 22-year-old joined AC Milan from Club Brugge 18 months ago, but a disappointing opening campaign at the San Siro saw him allowed to join Atalanta for the 2023-24 season.

And agreeing to move to Bergamo has proved to be a great decision. The Brugge-born attacking midfielder is enjoying a fine campaign — directly contributing to eight goals from 19 games in all competitions.

However, following his run of good form, De Ketelaere, now a target for Arsenal, is also thought to be on Manchester United’s radar ahead of next year’s summer transfer window.

Set to be out of contract with AC Milan in 2027, the Belgian, who is currently valued at around £25 million (TM), will likely need to decide on his future at the end of the season.