Former Arsenal star backs current Gunners player to make critics “eat their words” just like he did

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has discussed the role of Kai Havertz in Mikel Arteta’s side this season after he joined from Chelsea in the summer.

Havertz’s arrival looks like it may have been done with replacing Xhaka in mind, as the Switzerland international left for Bayer Leverkusen after a superb campaign last term.

While it’s taken a bit of time for Havertz to get going at Arsenal, the Germany international has been far better in recent games and finally looks like he’s becoming a key player for the Gunners.

Things certainly didn’t go too well for Havertz during his time at Chelsea, even if he did have some moments of quality that reminded the world of the exciting young talent he looked during his time coming through at Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka now seems confident that Havertz is going to make all his critics eat their words, and he’s someone who knows a thing or two about turning things around with Arsenal fans.

Having been captain under Unai Emery before then looking like sealing his own departure by gesturing back at jeering Arsenal fans during a game at the Emirates Stadium, Xhaka had to start all over again at Arsenal, but he left as a huge fan-favourite after really raising his game for the club last season.

“I know what it’s like for Kai, when people on the outside are a little bit nervous and the fans get restless,” Xhaka told The Athletic.

“Arsenal supporters sometimes can take a bit of persuading to change their minds. But at the end, I won them around. I hope for Kai that he will do the same, and that the critics will eat their words.”