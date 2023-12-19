Arsenal keeping close tabs on 22-year-old Premier League midfielder

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old Belgian has established himself as a top-class defensive midfielder since his move to the Premier League. He is a key player for Everton and an indispensable asset for Sean Dyche.

However, a report from Daily Mail claims that Arsenal have been watching him closely and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player.

Arsenal are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements during the January window and they have identified the likes of Douglas Luiz as a target.

However, the Aston Villa midfielder is unlikely to be available next month. Firstly, he could cost a premium and secondly, the West Midlands club are currently in the title race and they might block any potential exit midway through the campaign.

The 22-year-old Everton midfielder might be a difficult player to attain as well. The Toffees are fighting the relegation battle and they will not want to sell a key player in January. They will find it very difficult to replace the Belgian if he leaves the club next month.

However, he could prove to be a quality long-term addition for Arsenal and they should look to move for him at the end of the season as the long-term replacement for Thomas Partey.

The 30-year-old midfielder has had his fair share of injury problems and he has made just four appearances in the Premier League this season. Arsenal need a more reliable partner for Declan Rice.

Onana is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could develop into a long-term asset for the club. A move to Arsenal would allow him to compete in the UEFA Champions League and fight for the league title.

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture young players at Arsenal and he could play a key role in the development of the Belgian as well.