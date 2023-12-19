Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz for months.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has attracted the attention of the North London club with his impressive performances this season that have helped Aston Villa climb to third in the league table.

Arsenal were hoping to sign the midfielder during the January transfer window to boost their title hopes, but a move next month since highly unlikely. Aston Villa will demand £100 million for the Brazilian midfielder next month and therefore Arsenal have decided to delay their move for Douglas Luiz until the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price.

Luiz has established himself as a top-class defensive midfielder in the Premier League and he is thought to be on the radar of his former club Manchester City as well.

There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the best clubs in the country and a move to Arsenal or Manchester City will be an exciting opportunity for him. He will want to compete at the highest level and win major trophies in the coming seasons.

While the West Midlands club will not want to let him go, the player could easily be attracted to the idea of playing for Arsenal next season.

Thomas Partey has been linked to the move away from Arsenal and the 25-year-old could be an upgrade on him.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price at the end of the season. The West Midlands club are having an impressive season this year and they will be focused on securing Champions League qualification for now.