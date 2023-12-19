Arsenal reportedly keeping tabs on the Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 22-year-old midfielder is highly rated by the recruitment staff at the North London club, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

Ramsey has not been a regular starter for Aston Villa but he remains a prized prospect for the West Midlands club. The 22-year-old has impressed with his performances for Aston Villa over the past year and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League central midfielder.

Ramsey would add creativity and control in the middle middle of the park and he could be the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey if the Ghana international moves on in the near future.

The report from Daily Mail claims that Arsenal are frustrated with Partey’s availability and they could look to invest in a quality central midfielder soon. A number of players are thought to be on their radar including Ramsey’s Aston Villa teammate Douglas Luiz.

Aston Villa have put together an impressive squad and they are very much in the title race this season. They will want to do well and compete for major trophies in the coming season as well. Selling a talented young player like Ramsey might not be ideal for the West Midlands club and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar as well.