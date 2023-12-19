Unai Emery reportedly wants to bring Championship striker Jonathan Rowe to Villa Park next month.

Aston Villa have shocked everybody this season as they find themselves in the unfamiliar position of third in the Premier League table.

A huge part of Emery’s success has been their home form, as they have won 15 out of 15 at Villa Park, one of the best records in Europe.

The signing of Moussa Diaby in the summer has added another layer to their already dangerous attack but the Spanish manager wants to bring in another striker to challenge Ollie Watkins up top.

According to reports from The Sun via TBR Football, the club are interested in Norwich striker Jonathan Rowe who has been on fire this season.

The 20-year-old has already grabbed 10 goals in the league and has shown why Wolves made a reported £15 million bid in the summer.

But with a potential playoff spot up for grabs, Norwich will not want to Rowe go in January with a move next summer seeming like the optimal time.