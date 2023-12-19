Atletico Madrid eyeing soon-to-be Arsenal free agent

Atletico Madrid need to reinforce their midfield and have reportedly identified Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny as the ideal target.

That’s according to a recent report from Todo Fichajes, who claims the La Liga outfit are looking to find a suitable backup for Koke.

Despite being a popular figure at Arsenal, Elneny, 31, has found himself slipping further down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order following the arrival of Declan Rice in the summer.

Consequently, the 31-year-old, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, is attracting the interest of Diego Simeone; a manager who can offer the Egyptian more game time.

And although Koke is set to remain the Los Colchoneros’ main defensive midfielder, Elneny would provide the midfielder with competition and be a decent option when he’s unavailable.

Since joining the Gunners from FC Basel in 2016, Elneny, who has represented his country on 94 occasions, has scored six goals and registered 10 assists in 159 games in all competitions.