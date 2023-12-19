“There’s division” – Worrying update about Chelsea transfer recruitment talks ahead of January

Ben Jacobs has provided an interesting update on Chelsea’s transfer plans ahead of January, and it might not be entirely reassuring for Blues fans.

Speaking on yesterday’s episode of the Debrief Podcast, Jacobs stated that there is division among Chelsea’s recruitment team, with plenty of internal debate still going on about who the club should target this winter.

Ivan Toney is mentioned as one player Chelsea seem unsure about, while there’s also an element of waiting to see how Nicolas Jackson might improve, or how Christopher Nkunku performs once he’s fully fit again.

See below for details from Jacobs as he discusses this conundrum, even if he suggests this healthy level of debate is important for how Chelsea’s project is supposed to work…

? EXCLUSIVE ? ? "I think Chelsea want an elite striker…" ?? @JacobsBen tells @AngusScott that #CFC want Harry Kane 'but a bit younger'

Many Chelsea fans would surely prefer a bit more clarity as January edges closer, with big decisions needed in the next transfer window after pretty mixed success from the club’s recent signings.

Huge amounts of money went into signings like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk, and it would be fair to see CFC are yet to see a return on their investment, so there’s no more room for error if Mauricio Pochettino is to have a realistic chance of getting this team into one of the European places.