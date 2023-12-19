Dan Ashworth addresses Newcastle future amid Manchester United links

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently.

He has done an impressive job at Newcastle since taking over from Brighton and the incoming Manchester United stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make a move for him.

Ratcliffe is set to acquire a 25% stake in the club and he is looking to overhaul the footballing structure at the club.

Manchester United’s recruitment has been quite poor in recent years and therefore Ashworth is a target for them and they expect him to fix the transfer setup within the club.

Ashworth has now addressed his Newcastle future by claiming that he is really happy at the Premier League club and they have a brilliant project.

He said: “I’m really happy, it’s a brilliant city, club and project. I’m thoroughly engaged in throwing myself into all of those things and really enjoying the challenge.”

Newcastle are now one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they will hope to compete for major trophies consistently. Ashworth will be looking to build a legacy with their resources in the coming seasons.