West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Philips in the past.

Manager David Moyes has been an admirer of the England international midfielder for a while and he wanted to sign the player during his time at Leeds United.

However, they missed out on the player and he ended up completing a £45 million switch to Manchester City.

Since then, the move has not gone according to plan and Philips could be on the move once again in January in order to get his career back on track with regular football.

Naturally, links with West Ham have resurfaced again but the Hammers are not keen on moving for him right now.

It seems that David Moyes has now abandoned the pursuit of the defensive midfielder who has been linked with clubs like Juventus.

West Ham have sufficient depth in the middle of the park and they should look to focus on improving their defensive unit and attack.