Dimitar Berbatov names surprise Arsenal player who is most similar to him

The former Manchester United star has revealed that Kai Havertz resembles his playing style more than any other Premier League player.

Dimitar Berbatov will go down in English football history as one of the most aesthetically pleasing and silky footballers to ever appear in the Premier League.

His languid style masked his deceptively quick feet and his even quicker intelligence as he would often glide through games for both Tottenham and Manchester United.

While appearing on Stadium Astro, Berbatov was asked which player in the Premier League was similar to himself, his answer might surprise a few.

“I need to point out someone and the first name popping into my mind is Kai Havertz.” He said.

“He has that way of moving around the pitch, not necessarily in a way that he’s in a hurry.

“He’s watching, he’s studying, he’s taking his time. He has a good touch as well. I like him and I wish him all the best at Arsenal.”

The German international made the switch across London in the summer and although he struggled in his opening games, he has really come to life.

Havertz has three goals in his last five Premier League appearances including Arsenal’s second to seal a 2-0 win against Brighton at the weekend.