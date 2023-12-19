“Doesn’t like this manager” – West Ham make David Moyes decision after Wolves win

West Ham manager David Moyes is expected to be in charge at the London Stadium for some time despite many fans being open to a change of coach.

That is according to journalist Paul Brown, who has told GIVEMESPORT that the 60-year-old’s position as the Hammers boss is safe for now as the club’s hierarchy are happy with the direction the team is going in.

Brown said: “They’ve had the odd bad result this season. But I still see a team that is improving rather than going backwards. I think there will always be a section of the West Ham fanbase that just doesn’t like this manager and doesn’t think his philosophy or style of play matches what they like to see. But I think it’s very hard to criticise the job he’s been doing because he’s had a huge amount of success there at West Ham and personally, I think he’ll be there for a while yet.”

It’s been a mixed season for West Ham, who on the whole have enjoyed mainly positive results in both league and European action, but have suffered some humiliating losses at times – such as the 5-0 defeat to Fulham nine days ago.

The London club had a terrible season last time around and many felt that Moyes should have been sacked despite winning the Europa Conference League.

West Ham have some incredibly talented players who could flourish further under a more attack-minded coach but as Brown says Moyes is not a disaster and the team has responded well to the Fulham defeat with wins over Freiburg and Wolves.