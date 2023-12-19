Everton enquire about €40m Man United target who could leave La Liga club in January

Everton made enquiries about the availability of Javi Guerra at Valencia as Sean Dyche looks to strengthen his team for the second half of the season.

The Blues are in a relegation battle having been deducted 10 points for breaking financial rules but the Toffees should be ok as the Merseyside club are in incredible form at present.

Nevertheless, Dyche wants to improve his team and according to Todofichajes, Everton are the last team to have enquired about Javi Guerra, who could be available in January for €40m.

Manchester United are also a Premier League team tracking the 20-year-old’s progress as the youngster has become a key player for Valencia.

Guerra has been at Valencia his whole career having made his senior debut for the La Liga club last year. The 20-year-old has established himself as a key player for Ruben Baraja’s side, playing 18 matches in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and contributing a further assist.

The Valencia star would be a good signing for either Premier League club as he can play in multiple positions in the middle of the park and has great athleticism for the English game.

It is uncertain if the midfielder will leave in January as Everton and Man United wait to see if they can get a deal done.