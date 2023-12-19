Good news for Man City as Premier League club willing to sell 21-year-old target in January

Man City have received some good news heading into the January transfer window as Chelsea are willing to part ways with one of their targets.

According to 90min, the West London club are happy to sell Ian Maatsen in January to raise funds, with Manchester City, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Roma all interested in the 21-year-old.

The full-back has failed to impress Mauricio Pochettino during the opening half of the campaign, featuring in ten Premier League matches for a total of just 130 minutes. This becomes even worse considering both of Chelsea’s natural left-backs, Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, have struggled with injury issues.

The 21-year-old impressed during a loan spell with Burnley last season and it is those performances that have caught the eyes of the aforementioned clubs interested in the defender.

Man City are short on natural left-backs as Pep Guardiola has played central defenders in that role all season long. The Premier League champions’ defence has been terrible this season and it has contributed massively to their underwhelming start to the season.

Maatsen could help in that regard but it is certain if the Man City boss sees him as a starter or cover for the likes of Josko Gvardiol.

Either way, the Manchester club have an interest in Maatsen, and this latest news will be a boost ahead of them doing their business next month.

 

