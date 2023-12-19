Juventus keen on selling forward to Newcastle in €25m deal

Newcastle are reportedly keen on signing Juventus star Matias Soulé in January with the Serie A giants ‘increasingly inclined’ to let the deal happen.

The Argentine forward has impressed so far on his loan spell with the Italian club Frosinone in the Serie A.

Since his temporary move to the club last summer, Soulé has racked up an impressive tally of six goals and one assist in only 15 games.

His form has caught the eye of multiple clubs across Europe, including Newcastle United who are looking to strengthen the right side of their attack.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Newcastle are ‘in the picture’ to get a deal done for the 20-year-old.

The report claims that Juventus are ‘increasingly inclined’ to accept an offer for the forward but it must meet their reported €25 million price tag.

Eddie Howe has had to deal with a long list of injuries which have derailed his season so far and will look to recruit at the next given chance.

A new winger has always been high up his list and even more so now with only Miguel Almiron a natural fit-out on the right-hand side.