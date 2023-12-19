Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for the potential transfer of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the last few hours.

Phillips has been strongly linked with Juventus by Fabrizio Romano, but it could also be that we’re going to see some late effort from Liverpool to keep the England international in the Premier League.

According to Calciomercato, who also link Phillips with Juventus and Newcastle, it seems Liverpool have entered the running for Phillips’ signature, though this may be an ambitious move as it seems Pep Guardiola is not keen on letting the 28-year-old join another English club.

It certainly seems unwise for City to be selling to Liverpool when both clubs are in this year’s Premier League title race, with Guardiola perhaps also regretting strengthening Arsenal so much when he let both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko join them last season.

Phillips is a fine player who has been unlucky not to play more at the Etihad Stadium, and it’s easy to imagine him having an impact at Liverpool.

The Reds made plenty of changes to their midfield over the summer, however, so it remains to be seen if they’ll truly make it an urgent priority to add to recent signings Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in that position.