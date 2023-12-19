Leeds United and Crystal Palace are reportedly among a host of clubs who are interested in signing Northern Ireland striker Jack Hastings.

At just the age of 17, the Northern Irish striker has grabbed 20 goals already this season and has caught the eye of multiple English clubs.

After impressing in both the U-18 and U-20 sides, Hastings was handed his senior debut for Larne and is on the fringes of the squad.

He has also featured for his country, Northern Ireland, at the U-17 level where scouts from multiple clubs have been impressed.

According to Football Insider, Leeds and Crystal Palace are interested in his signature along with Wolves.

Roy Hodgson has reportedly been on the hunt for a striker for a while as backup to Odsonne Edouard with Jean-Phillipe Mateta failing to deliver in front of goal.

Leeds are also in need of another attacking option as they try to gain promotion back to the Premier League under Daniel Farke.

With January a crucial time for both clubs, Larne are bracing themselves for several offers for the 17-year-old.