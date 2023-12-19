Liverpool tipped as one to watch for top Arsenal transfer target

Liverpool are reportedly looking likely to be one to watch in the transfer battle for Juventus youngster and rumoured Arsenal target Kenan Yildiz.

It’s recently been claimed by Italian outlet Calciomercato that Arsenal have shown a strong interest in the highly-rated young Turkey international, but it seems the Gunners are not alone in their pursuit.

The latest from Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, is that Liverpool also look like concrete admirers of Yildiz, and that Juventus should be careful about the Reds trying to snap up the unsettled 18-year-old.

Yildiz is not playing much for Juve, so it could be that clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal will be able to lure him away some time soon, though of course they’ll also have to persuade the Serie A giants to cash in on this promising young talent.

Liverpool could do well to bring in a top young attacking player like this as they’ll soon need a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, while the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have not had the best of luck with injuries in recent times.

Arsenal, meanwhile, might also do well to add more depth to their attack as one imagines they’d be in trouble if Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka picked up a serious injury.