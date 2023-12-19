Liverpool target ready to make “big dream” move to the Premier League

Fluminense star Andre Trindade has stated that it is his dream to one day play in the Premier League amid links to clubs such as Liverpool and Fulham.

The 22-year-old is currently competing in the Club World Cup with the Copa Libertadores champions and the Brazilian side have reached the final after beating Al Ahly 2-0 on Monday.

Speaking around this match, Andre has stated that his dream is to play in the Premier League one day but reiterated that he is only focused on finishing the season with Fluminense.

The Brazil midfielder said via Ben Jacobs: “I watch the Premier League and it’s a big dream to play there. I’m focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player.”

Asked Andre whether he expects to move to the Premier League in January? ? "I watch the Premier League and it's a big dream to play there. I'm focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be… pic.twitter.com/0jp4Pn5CO0 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 18, 2023

Jacobs says that Fulham are still the frontrunners for Andre and have an agreement in principle with the Fluminense player. The Brazilian club are asking for more than £20m for the midfielder but Brazil-based sources even suggest they may hold out for £30m.

Liverpool were linked to the 22-year-old this summer as Jurgen Klopp added multiple players to his squad for the middle of the park.

The German coach is still on the lookout for a number six but it is uncertain if the Reds will move for Andre, despite the player wanting to move to the Premier League in 2024.