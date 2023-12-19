Talks progressing fast as Liverpool transfer target has “already said yes” to another club

Talks are progressing quickly for Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo to seal a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, despite previous interest from Liverpool as well.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, this highly-rated young Brazilian has already said yes to joining PSG, with things moving quickly as he now seems likely to make that move.

See Romano’s post below for details, while you can also see hear how UOL reported on Liverpool also looking like contenders to sign Beraldo recently, with those links making sense as the Reds would surely do well to bring in some younger defenders due to the age of key duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Liverpool are also understood to be looking at Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie in that position, so it may be that they decided Beraldo was not a priority anyway.

The Merseyside giants may have other alternatives in mind and fans will just have to hope their smart recruitment can help them again as it has so many times in recent years.

