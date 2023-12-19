Man United-linked international legend decides against last hurrah at Old Trafford

It’s a sign of how far Man United have fallen that players are turning their noses up at a move to Old Trafford to play for a progressive, forward-thinking manager in Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has come under fire of late because his side haven’t been able to get the results expected, however, he hasn’t become a bad manager overnight.

Lest we forget that he was having his praises sung after a decent first season in the Premier League, taking United to the Carabao Cup title as well as seeing the club qualify for the Champions League.

Unfortunately, they’re now completely out of Europe and likely out of the title race even though there’s still more than half the season left.

Injuries and loss of form have played a big part, and one can now see just how much confidence has drained from the XI when they take to the field.

Although Thomas Muller wasn’t really playing as much as he’d like at Bayern Munich, there were one of many outlets to link him with a move to United.

Metro were one and they also now note that the German international legend has decided to extend his stay with the Bavarians for one more year.

Seemingly, another year potentially spent on the bench is of more interest than trying to win titles at United.